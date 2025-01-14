The 21 New Jersey high schools with the smartest students

If you're like me and you've been out of high school for a couple of years (alright, more like a couple of decades), think back to when you were taking algebra, history, chemistry, biology, and physics classes.

If that was a scary thought, my apologies.

Were you an excellent student, not too bad, or did you just barely make it to graduation?

Let's face it, high school can be quite a challenge for many teenagers.

On the other hand, some kids excel in school and they have no problem jumping over any educational barrier that they're confronted with. And it's those schools attended by those students that have been highlighted by the State of New Jersey.

optical form of an examination with pencil and eraser

The New Jersey Department of Education recently released a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county.

While not a perfect benchmark for determining the smartest students, it's fairly safe to say that if a school has high SAT scores, then it has a pretty intelligent group of students walking its halls.

And this list is pretty diverse — public, private, and technical schools are all featured.

