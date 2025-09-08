No offense to the Bobby Rydell, Cozy Morley, and Al Alberts fans, but we need a new, updated song about Cape May County.

(Bobby Rydell did the song, "Wildwood Days", while both Morley and Alberts have done versions of "On the Way to Cape May.")

Two sisters have put together an awesome-sounding song that I think is very good! (Who am I? Just the first guy to ever play a Taylor Swift song on the radio.)

Ode to Cape May Released

Nikki Fournier, 27, and Hannah McGlade, 18, are sisters from Upper Township. They've just released their debut single on Partridge Records. (We hear they're already working on a second song.)

Nikki loves everything Disney and works in healthcare. Hannah is a college student.

Take a listen to "Ode to Cape May."

Close your eyes and you're on the beach, right?

According to their YouTube post, the song was written by Nikki and Robert Penney.

We haven't seen any social media from the girls. With success, that'll come soon, I'm sure.

Well done, Nikki and Hannah!

