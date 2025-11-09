There's a lot of reasons that ShopRite is my family's favorite grocery store.

Now, we can add another reason to the list.

Thanks ShopRite!

READ MORE: The Sandwich That Was Born in New Jersey

READ MORE: The McRib is Returning to New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

ShopRite's Parent Company Pledges to Help in Wake of SNAP Crisis

ShopRite and Wakefern Food Corporation have come through with a big pledge to donated $1.25 Million in food and funds to help those hit hard by the federal government shutdown and the uncertainty in the SNAP benefit program.

Wakefern is a retailer-owned supermarket cooperative with members who own and operate supermarkets. Wakefern member store are in nine states. ShopRite is among the stores that are included.

Wakefern and ShopRite say the donations will funnel through community food banks in the areas served by their stores. That includes the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, of which ShopRite is a long time major supporter and contributor.

Shoprite officials report, "Through ShopRite Partners In Caring, the cooperative has contributed more than $65 million to over 2,500 charities and hunger-fighting organizations since the program’s inception in 1999."

ShopRite Joins Local Resturants Lending a Hand in SNAP Crises

With SNAP recipients scrambling for ways to feed their families, the ShopRite donations to the food banks will help in a big way.

Among the Atlantic City area restaurants that are extending help to SNAP recipients is Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City. The restaurant last week announced that they will provide kids meals to children of SNAP recipients. (Parents must show their SNAP EBT card.) More information can be found here.

Great Halloween Costumes at Anchorage in Somers Point Anchorage's Halloween Party - The Costumes Ruled The Night Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly