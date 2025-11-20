Here's some good news: Shaboozey is coming to Wildwood, New Jersey in June.

Shaboozey has been added to the growing list of artists for the sixth annual Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach, scheduled for June 18 - 21.

Shaboozey is Coming In Hot to Wildwood, New Jersey in 2026

One of the fastest rising stars in country music has been added to the lineup for Barefoot next summer. Shaboozy busted onto the scene last year with his big hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy), and he's staying hot with his most recent hit, "Good News."

Shaboozey joins a lineup of already announced stars including Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert. Also announced so far are Cole Swindell, and Chase Matthew.

Tickets Now on Sale For Barefoot Country Music Fest

Tickets for Barefoot are now on sale (Get them here). Last year's event sold out before the festival began, and we're expecting the same thing to happen for the 2026 edition of the festival.

More artists will be announced this week. When all is said and done, over 40 different acts will be playing the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Here comes Shaboozey!

