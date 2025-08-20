Is the secret to a better relationship... separate blankets??

Sleep experts say The Scandinavian Sleep Method might just save your sanity in the bedroom.

If you and your partner are constantly playing tug-of-war with the blanket, or worse, waking up annoyed, sweaty, or shivering, it might be time to rethink the way you sleep… together.

Get our free mobile app

Cue the "Separate Blanket Solution". If you've never heard of it, it's a trend that’s quietly taking over bedrooms and social feeds everywhere. Inspired by the Scandinavian sleep method, it’s a simple concept: same bed, separate blankets, and zero drama.

No top sheet. No middle-of-the-night blanket snatching. Just two cozy comforters side by side on your queen or king bed.

This style has been standard in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark for years. And now, couples across the U.S. are catching on, because let’s be honest, sleep is sacred. When you can't sleep, you'll try anything, right?

NJ Couples Encouraged To Try 2 Separate Blankets For Better Sleep Photo by LeeAnn Cline on Unsplash loading...

Why One Blanket Doesn’t Fit All

Turns out, there are real reasons why the shared blanket setup doesn’t work for everyone:

Different body temperatures: One of you is always freezing, the other is melting.

Movement matters: Tossing and turning with one big blanket transfers motion (and frustration).

Mental health & sleep: Poor sleep = cranky mornings, irritability, and more bickering.

How to Make Separate Blankets Work in Style

You don’t have to sacrifice style (or closeness). Here’s how the experts say you can make it work:

Choose cotton or linen for breathable sleep. Coordinate sizes for even coverage. Go for different blanket weights if needed. Top with a decorative quilt for that “Pinterest-worthy” look. Communicate what you need. Getting good sleep starts with honesty.

So no, you’re not weird for wanting your own blanket. You’re just finally getting some sleep.

LOOK: You Can Sleepover in Shrek's Iconic Swamp This place is fit for any solitude-seeking Ogre. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman