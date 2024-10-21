UPDATE: According to EHT Superintendent Dr. Kimberly A. Gruccio, every report of bullying within the district is investigated.



Stories have been popping on several locally-based Facebook groups recently about children getting bullied relentlessly here in South Jersey. What is going on that's causing these kids to be so cruel to one another? Sure, bullying has existed forever. But, have you ever heard of it being as bad as it's gotten over the last twenty years or so?

Get our free mobile app

Nobody can deny that bullying seems to be on the rise. No doubt, it's significantly fueled by the pervasive influence of social media. Unlike traditional bullying, which often involved physical confrontations, today’s bullying can be relentless, manifesting through online harassment, cyberbullying, and social exclusion. Since bullying has gone online, bullies can target victims 24/7. The internet has made bullying inescapable for so many kids in the 21st century.

Regarding bullying in school, some districts within the nation now have fewer adults present to intervene and support students. So, in-person bullying has escalated, too. This lack of oversight can foster an environment where bullying goes unnoticed or unaddressed in schools, allowing harmful behaviors to persist for extended periods of time.

Photo by Copper and Wild on Unsplash Photo by Copper and Wild on Unsplash loading...

Parents Concerned About Increase In Bullying On Egg Harbor Township School Buses

That's seems to be what's happening right now within the Egg Harbor Township School District. Several complaints have been voiced by parents claiming their kids have been mercilessly bullied on the school bus since the start of the school year. One mom has even confirmed that she's tried to raise the issue with her son's school, but to no avail. Without naming any names, this mom in particular has addressed the issue with the bus driver. It was allegedly point out there's not much that can be done since there's no aid on that particular bus. Think about it... what can the bus driver do if the main responsibility is to, well, drive the bus?

Several people have advised the mother to go to the vice principal or involve the police if the bullying persists. She allegedly tried to file a HIB report (harassment, intimidation, and bullying report), but claims it was denied.

Photo by Stephen Harlan on Unsplash Photo by Stephen Harlan on Unsplash loading...

We reached out to the school district on both the official Facebook page and through the Egg Harbor Township School District's website via their "Contact Us" submission form, but have yet to receive a response. If we do receive one, we will surely post the update.

The best thing any parent can do in this situation is to keep the line of communication with their children wide open. Make sure to always document your attempts to contact the powers-that-be within your kid's district.

So many schools in NJ are attempting to battle the bullying problems they're seeing lately...

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5