Winter down the shore usually means quiet streets and cold walks, but Sandbar Joe’s in Wildwood is flipping the script with one of the most unique happy hours in South Jersey.

Floating Igloo Photo by Pew Nguyen on Unsplash loading...

A Floating Igloo Happy Hour At The Jersey Shore

When FOX29’s morning crew heard rumors of a heated igloo floating on a pontoon boat, they had to check it out.

What they found was equal parts cozy and iconic: hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, soft blankets, and Captain Joe confidently proving the concept works, despite some serious skepticism from his own family.

Igloo Photo by Marc Wieland on Unsplash loading...

What Makes The Winter Igloo Charter So Different

This isn’t just a boat ride, it’s a full-on winter experience. The heated enclosed igloo keeps you warm while offering panoramic views of Wildwood’s winter waters.

The vibe is intimate, relaxed, and perfect for soaking in the scenery without freezing.

Sunset Lake Photo by Todd Jiang on Unsplash loading...

Sunset Lake Lights From The Water

One of the highlights is the Sunset Lake Light Tour in Wildwood Crest. Every year, the city goes all out with Santa, reindeer, and classic holiday characters, but seeing it from the water hits different.

It’s quiet, glowing, and surprisingly magical.

BYOB, Cozy Perks & Peak Timing

Bring your own food and drinks (charcuterie boards encouraged), hop on the shot ski, and enjoy provided blankets and hot cocoa.

Tours run starting at 9 a.m., but Captain Joe’s favorite is the 4 p.m. sunset cruise. It’s perfect lighting, holiday lights, and even a chance to catch late-season birds migrating from up north.

The igloo fits up to six people, making it ideal for couples, small families, or friend groups! Check out the video below and let us know if you try it out!

