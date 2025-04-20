The Race Is On To Find The Viral Honey Habanero Chips In NJ

Have you tried the new Ruffles' Honey Habanero chips yet?

First, I should actually edit my previous question. They're not "new," exactly. Ruffles' first introduced the Honey Habanero flavor back in 2023. People either loved them or hated them.

Get our free mobile app

The problem is, they didn't last very long. It's like as soon as you knew they were a thing, they disappeared.

Now, they're back and better than ever... Some say.

Ruffles Honey Habanero Chips Taste Test Challenge @anthonye541 via TikTok loading...

Ruffles' Honey Habanero Taste Test

People are flooding TikTok with their own personal reviews of the once-again viral chip flavor, Ruffles' Honey Habanero. Some say they're really hot, others are reporting they're really nothing to write home about.

Would you take the taste test? More and more people are posting what they think on social media with each passing day.

Ruffles Honey Habanero Chips Instacart.com loading...

Ruffles' Honey Habanero Chips In NJ

It seems history is repeating itself once again. A lot of people are commenting that they can't seem to locate anywhere near them that's selling the flavor.

I just went on the Walmart app. If you're in South Jersey, it looks like you can either get it at your local Walmart or they can ship it to you, same day.

Ruffles Honey Habanero Chips Walmart Walmart.com|Canva loading...

Also, it sounds like people are having success when they hit up 7-11. I suggest trying your local convenience store if you're interested in trying them out.

Hopefully, you're a fan of spicy food. If not, the Ruffles' Honey Habanero chip flavor could prove to be too much for you.

If you do try them, let us know what you think!

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood