The Race Is On To Find The Viral Honey Habanero Chips In NJ
Have you tried the new Ruffles' Honey Habanero chips yet?
First, I should actually edit my previous question. They're not "new," exactly. Ruffles' first introduced the Honey Habanero flavor back in 2023. People either loved them or hated them.
The problem is, they didn't last very long. It's like as soon as you knew they were a thing, they disappeared.
Now, they're back and better than ever... Some say.
Ruffles' Honey Habanero Taste Test
People are flooding TikTok with their own personal reviews of the once-again viral chip flavor, Ruffles' Honey Habanero. Some say they're really hot, others are reporting they're really nothing to write home about.
Would you take the taste test? More and more people are posting what they think on social media with each passing day.
Ruffles' Honey Habanero Chips In NJ
It seems history is repeating itself once again. A lot of people are commenting that they can't seem to locate anywhere near them that's selling the flavor.
I just went on the Walmart app. If you're in South Jersey, it looks like you can either get it at your local Walmart or they can ship it to you, same day.
Also, it sounds like people are having success when they hit up 7-11. I suggest trying your local convenience store if you're interested in trying them out.
Hopefully, you're a fan of spicy food. If not, the Ruffles' Honey Habanero chip flavor could prove to be too much for you.
If you do try them, let us know what you think!
