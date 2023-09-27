Revealed: The Secret McDonald’s Burger You Can Only Get at 10:35am

If you're a McDonald's fan, you know that there's a time cutoff in the morning.



When it reaches that cutoff time - usually 10:30am or 11:00am depending on the location - you must stop ordering breakfast and start ordering lunch. There's is no cross-over, when the clock strikes, it's change-over time.

But, wait! Once again, here comes social media to the rescue!

TikTok is alive with the reveal of a secret McDonald's menu item - the McBrunch Burger!

Since most McDonald's halt breakfast at 10:30am, this is a bonus - and you can only apparently order it at EXACTLY 10:35am. Check this out:

What's on it? According to this TikToker, it's two cheeseburger patties, bacon, a hashbrown and eggs, all on a sesame seed bun.

Well, that's different.

We haven't heard of anyone in South Jersey who's had it.

Have you tried ordering the McBrunch Burger? What happened? How was it? We'd love to hear from you. Email joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Hey, McDonald's! We're coming for you. At 10:35am.

