REVEALED: The Most Popular Condiments On Hoagies In South Jersey

It's the debate to end all sandwich debates: anything regarding a South Jersey hoagie (or sub) is fair game for an argument, including their name. Some people call them "subs," but to me, they'll always be hoagies. Sorry, not sorry.

Regardless of what you call them (they're hoagies, but whatever), one thing that likely both Philly natives and South Jersey residents can agree on are what should go on top of the sandwich. Whether you're like me and prefer and Italian hoagie (with Cooper Sharp cheese, of course) or you're more of an American person, most people would 100% agree that it should have oil and vinegar. Personally, I prefer light oil and just a drizzle of vinegar, but that's just me.



There can be some disagreements about whether or not vinegar is considered a condiment staple, sure, but to order one without anything on top whatsoever is usually not heard of much. My brother orders his hoagies dry and I just don't understand it. If you're taking it with you on a road trip and don't want it to get soggy, that's one thing.

Still, some people do prefer their hoagies dry, but they're few and far between. The real debate here is whether or not the proper way to enjoy a hoagie is with oil or mayonnaise on top.



What condiments belong on a South Jersey or Philly hoagie?

Oil or mayo, which do you prefer? That's probably the number one argument on social media about hoagies, besides what their proper name, of course. Most people would say that you have oil over mayo if it's a true Philly/South Jersey hoagie. In my experience, I'd say oil is the most popular hoagie (sub) condiment. Still, we want to see what YOU would choose.

It's time to cast your vote! Make sure to make your choice below.

