Resident Finds Possible Mountain Lion Tracks in Monmouth County, NJ

"There are no mountain lions in New Jersey" - the official position of wildlife officials in New Jersey.

For not being in New Jersey, many people have claimed to have seen mountain lions in New Jersey.

I should know, I've heard from witnesses every month for the past few years!

Check out many of these eyewitness reports here.

Tracks photographed in Monmouth County

One of our most recent reports comes from someone (who wishes to remain anonymous) who came across some interesting tracks at Monmouth Battlefield Park in Freehold, New Jersey.

She says she snapped these photos in February and March of 2023.

She says she saw tracks from the same animal several times over about a month. She shared the photos with several avid hunters, and they all concluded that it was most likely from a mountain lion.

She says they told her, "You'll never see it, but it will see you."

A park ranger told her that there was no such animal in New Jersey.

More sightings reported

Another witness recently said she saw a mountain lion near another New Jersey state park. Her story is here.

Do you have a sighting story or photos or video of mountain lions in New Jersey? I'd love to hear your story, my email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

