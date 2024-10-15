Repeat offender from NJ with big child porn library sentenced to big prison time

A North Jersey man is headed to prison for a long time for having a huge library of child porn files.

31-year-old Christopher Carvajal of North Bergen previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. This past Wednesday, he was sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, behind bars.

Federal authorities say in April 2023, Carvajal's iPhone was seized at Newark International Airport.

A search revealed that his phone contained more than 900 video files and more than 400 image files depicting sexual abuse of minors, including infants or toddlers. That phone also contained communications in which he discussed his desire for sexual encounters with young children.

Carvajal was previously convicted in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Bergen County, of a child pornography offense.

In addition to the prison sentence, he will also be under 15 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark with the investigation leading to the charges. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Specht of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.