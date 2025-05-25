Having spent 99% of my life here, I often find myself thinking about the way things used to be in South Jersey.

I know change is inevitable and progress can be good, but who wouldn't give anything to go back in time to when things were just a little bit simpler.

In the 80s, for example, I spent summers on the boardwalk in Wildwood on and around Hunt's Pier, I remember dinners at Zaberer's in Mays Landing, visiting the new Hamilton Mall, and even walking through the old Playboy Casino in Atlantic City.

Sadly, Hunt's Pier is gone, Zaberer's is gone, and the old Playboy is gone. Lots of things are gone.

And since we can't hop into a DeLorean, hit 88 MPH on the Expressway (legally), and go back in time, at least these days we have the internet to rekindle some memories.

The former traffic circle in Somers Point NJ The former traffic circle in Somers Point NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

What’s Gone is Not Forgotten in NJ

If you remember seeing a movie on the Ocean City Boardwalk, if you still know the words to the Ideal jingle, if you remember sitting at a bunch of red lights on the Garden State Parkway, you'll likely enjoy this trip down memory lane.