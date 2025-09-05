It was the worst of times for many that fall day in 1975. On September 29th, three brothers and their friend all lost their lives in a tragic accident on Tilton Road, near the Airport Circle, in Egg Harbor Township.

The four boys were heading to school in Mays Landing when the accident happened.

At that time, there was no Egg Harbor Township High School. EHT kids went to Absegami High School, which in those days shared a building with Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Oakcrest used the building in the morning, Absegami in the afternoon.

Four Teens Killed in Accident

The four killed in the crash included James Childs, 18, Michael Childs, 16, Kenneth Childs, 14, and their friend, Ronald Kirk, 17. All played high school football together for Absegami.

Earlier this year, friends and family held a memorial to remember the four boys. It was at that event that plans began to re-dedicate the park originally named in their honor. Childs-Kirk Memorial Park is located in the section of Egg Harbor Township known as Birdland.

Memorial Planned, 50 Years Later

Here's what is planned as friends and family remember the four.

On Sunday, September 28, the four will be remembered at a Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon. Following the service, a dedication and events will be held at Childs-Kirk Memorial Park, beginning at 1 pm. A special plague will be put on display at the park's snack bar. Also, two memorial benches will be put in place at the park.

A graveside memorial will take place the next day, September 29, at 4.30 pm at Laurel Memorial Park.

All are invited to attend all the events, as the four friends are remembered.

