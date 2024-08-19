You may think this is stupid, but seeing it warmed my heart. It's always a nice breath of fresh air when you see people genuinely supporting others in their endeavors. With all the junk we see online and in the news, it's so heartwarming to hear about people appreciating someone else's hustle and grind.

Maybe I'm just too much of a softy, but I won't apologize for having a big heart.

I was so moved when I saw two local businesses showing support for one another down in the Wildwoods.

I happened to be scrolling through social media when I stumbled across a post in which both the folks at the Ravioli House and Duffer's Ice Cream were tagged. At first, I thought they might be collaborating on something fun for their patrons. How cool!

After looking at the pictures, I realized that I was wrong. What they did was even better. They showed the world what it looks like when hard-working people support hard-working people.

In case you're unaware, Duffers Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour is right next door to the Ravioli House off of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. They're two of the oldest restaurants in the city.

Teresa has been with the Ravioli House for decades. Longterm patrons know her very well. She's been making pasta at the restaurant since it opened back in the 70s. The post shared to Facebook showed Teresa having a ball at Duffer's after a long day working at the Ravioli House. She loves her some waffles and ice cream. That's exactly what she got to indulge her sweet tooth.

It's really great to see two businesses supporting each other like this when we're all taught to always be in constant competition with each other these days. Co-existing is a beautiful thing. This post proves it.

