Woman Played Piano With Her Tongue on Atlantic City Boardwalk

Well, that's different.

Have you ever seen a person play a piano with their tongue?

It used to be a thing on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Woman became famous for her skill

Celeste Tate Harrington became famous because of what she did. She even made some money doing it.

Harrington was born with arthrogryposis multiplex, according to Wikipedia, and was unable to walk.

Eventually, she took music lessons and learned to play the keyboard with her tongue. She built on this skill and started playing in public—first on the streets of Philadelphia and then the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

While those on the boardwalk appreciated her performances (she received enough donations to get off of public assistance), the city did not. She received numerous tickets for panhandling.

Harrington ended up going to court and acting as her own attorney, but she was convicted and given community service as a punishment. (Wikipedia notes that in the courtroom, she gave an impromptu performance on her keyboard and was greeted with applause from officers.)

Her story gained national interest, and she made several national TV appearances, including this one on the Morton Downey Jr. talk show:

Tragic end to her life

Harrington's story did not have a happy ending.

Tragically, in 1998, her motorized gurney was struck on an Atlantic City street and she died at the age of 42.

Do you remember seeing Celeste on the Atlantic City Boardwalk? Please share your story in the comments.

SOURCE: Wikipedia and YouTube - A Doss.

