Go grab your Starbucks, come down with a case of the measles; doesn't exactly sound like the best way to start off a weekend, does it?

Get our free mobile app

Multiple sources have revealed that a resident of Bucks County, right outside Philadelphia, might have exposed more than one Starbucks customer to the measles.

That's not exactly the side one imagines getting along with a venti lavender matcha latte, is it?

Measles Exposure At Starbucks Outside Philadelphia Measles Exposure At Starbucks Outside Philadelphia/Canva loading...

Positive Measles Case In Bucks County

After returning from a trip to Texas, a resident of Bucks County has tested positive for the measles. Unfortunately, any customers that came in contact with this person at a local Starbucks might have contracted it, too. There's no way to know for sure until symptoms develop.

Luckily, the person who tested positive for the illness only came down with minor symptoms. Still, everybody's body responds differently, so the symptoms one person develops could be more or less severe than the next person to contract it.

The Health Department in that county has been able to determine that the individual who contracted the illness traveled to quite a few places throughout Bucks County while being contagious. That's why the department felt like it was only right to make the public aware of the possibilities.

Potential measles exposure in Bucks County, PA, Starbucks Potential measles exposure in PA Starbucks - Canva loading...

Measles Possibly Contracted At Starbucks In Philly Suburb

People who recently ordered from the Starbucks on Eagle Road in Newtown last week are being encouraged to check in with themselves. Now is the time to monitor potential symptoms in an effort to cut the measles off at the pass.

Runny nose, swollen red eyes, and a cough all qualify as possible measles symptoms. Experts say that if you've contracted the illness, you'll likely see symptoms within 1.5 to 2 weeks.

Philly-area Starbucks measles exposure Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.