Police Say To Always Keep Car Doors Locked In Mays Landing, NJ

It's a sad day in America when you're not even shocked anymore to hear that more and more people are trying to break into cars with each passing month. Obviously, here in the Garden State, that number has skyrocketed over the last few years. Everything is so expensive here that people are becoming more and more desperate. It doesn't make it right, but the motives are relatable.

That's definitely true for certain parts of Atlantic County. Over the past year or so, places like Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing have seen an uptick in attempted car break-ins. Sometimes, the criminals succeed. Other times, they fail miserably. Usually, though, it's not without visible damage being done.

That's why police are warning residents throughout Atlantic County, but particularly in Mays Landing and EHT to keep their car doors locked at all times. Honestly, there should be no exceptions to that rule. It's not a rule that'll get you fined for violating it or anything, but if you don't follow it, you might find that some of the things you keep in your car have mysteriously disappeared.

Criminals are getting more and more slick, too, so make sure you arm your car every time you shut that driver's side door. After all, isn't peace of mind better than leaving your car belongings (or your car, itself) in the hands of fate?

