Take me out to the ballgame - but, you better bring your credit or debit card.

The prices of everything have gone up, but that's not the only reason to take your credit or debit card. (We'll get to the cost in just a minute.)

In 2026, most, if not all Major League Baseball stadium are cashless.

Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, is cashless. What that means is that your cash is no good. Only credit and debit cards and mobile payment are accepted. (Mobile payments include Apple Pay and Google Pay.)

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The Cost of Taking Your Family to a Philadelphia Phillies Game in 2026

Remember when you could go to a Phillies game and sit in the bleachers for just a buck or two?

Sadly, those days are gone. Long gone.

Editors at Bookies.com have looked at all Major League Ballparks and determined how much it costs for a family of four to attend a game in each stadium.

Hang on to your wallet!

The editors looked at items like game tickets, parking, beer, soda, and hot dogs for a family of four to determine the "average cost."

To attend a Phillies game in 2026, you can expect to shell out $268! The most of that is for four game tickets. That's a lot, right?

The Phillies were the 7th most expensive ballpark in the survey. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the most expensive at $413. The least expensive was the Miami Marlins, at just $159.

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The Phillies Season is About to Get Started

The Phillies kick off their season at home on Thursday (March 26th) against the Texas Rangers.

They play Texas that first weekend, than play host to Washington. After that, it's on the road to Colorado and San Francisco.

SOURCE: Bookies.com

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