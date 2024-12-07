Philadelphia TV news shake-up: Former CBS 3 anchor moves over to Channel 6

Those paying close attention to the Philadelphia TV news scene might notice a big change.

That change involves a familiar face to fans of CBS 3 and those who watch crosstown rival and ratings juggernaut 6ABC.

It was only back in September when KYW-TV anchor Jessica Kartalija, who was often paired with Ukee Washington, abruptly left the station after about six years.

While no official announcement was made about her departure, many have speculated that it was simply a cost-cutting move.

WATCH: 6 years ago, KYW-TV welcomed Jessica Kartalija

However, Kartalija did not have to wait long to reappear on TV screens across the region — which seems to buck the trend of news personalities having to wait out long non-compete clauses in contracts before getting new gigs — she has already joined 6ABC.

Viewers of Channel 6 got to see the nearly two-decade award-winning television news veteran covering the station's Thanksgiving Day Parade festivities along with general reporting during Action News.

WPVI-TV has not said exactly what Kartalija's role at the station will be moving forward; The Inquirer couldn't even pry a statement or press release from the station.

Meanwhile, back at Channel 3, Ukee Washington remains anchoring that station's nighttime newscasts solo.