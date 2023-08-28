A Brand New Study Proves Driving In Philly Is An Awful Experience

Remember during the pandemic when commuting to work wasn't a thing?

Since nobody was commuting to work every day, it's almost like we all forgot about how awful city traffic was. Now that we're all back in the office, bumper-to-bumper life has reared its ugly head once again. If you're one of the people whose company decided to go virtual, consider yourself one of the lucky ones.

For everyone that's got to commute to the city, make sure you remember to meditate before you leave the house. Commuting to Philly is no joke. In fact, a new study was conducted that concluded Philadelphia falls into the top five WORST cities in the country for commuting. Let's be honest, driving in Philly is a nightmare. Since the city's a grid with a bunch of one-way streets, if you're not super familiar with where you're going, it could be the most stressful part of your week.

The study compared one hundred cities within the United States in terms of time spent in traffic, parking rates, number of repair shops, and gas prices and concluded that Philadelphia is the 4th worst city in the country for drivers. Philly's right behind New York City in the category of most time spent in traffic which makes it the 2nd worst city in the country.

Don't even get frequent Philly drivers started on the quality of the city's roads and infrastructure. To say there's room for improvement is a SEVERE understatement.

You can see the study's results for yourself HERE.

When driving in Philly, best of luck to ya....

