Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for nearly two dozen children who have been reported missing.

These kids, some not even teenagers yet, all vanished in December.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Auibry Spiller

Auibry Spiller - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Auibry Spiller was last seen December 2nd at 8 AM on the 3100 block of Arbor St.

She is 13 years old, 5' 2", 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Tekayah Clinton

Tekayah Clinton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Tekayah Clinton, who was last seen at midnight on December 3rd on the 4000 block of N. Leitsow St.

Police say she frequents the area of Broad and Olney, Hunting Park, and Wyoming Area.

She is 15, 5' 3", 180 pounds, with long pigtails that are red and black; she was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a red Simon Gratz High School shirt.

Nyla Jefferson

Nyla Jefferson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Nyla Jefferson, who lives on the 6300 block of Dittman Street, was last seen around 2:30 PM at Lincoln High School on Ryan Avenue.

The date of her disappearance was not included in a post from the Philadelphia Police Department but it is believed to be from December.

She is described as 5' 2", 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a thick gray hoodie with red writing on the front, black pants, and white-and-black Nike sneakers.

Hailey Thornton

Hailey Thornton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

18-year-old Hailey Thornton was last seen at midnight on Tuesday, December 10th on the 4600 block of Linden Avenue.

She is 5' 3", 130 pounds, with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing dark pants and green sneakers.

Jahnaye Lewis

Jahnaye Lewis - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Jahnaye Lewis was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of N. 18th Street on the night of Tuesday, December 10th.

She is 5' 1", 115 pounds, and has black hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing black pajamas and had a distinctive tattoo of three “7s” on her hand.

Police say she is known to frequent the area around 22nd and Ridge.

Imani Ayala

Imani Ayala - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help finding 14-year-old Imani Ayala, who was last seen at about 9:15 on the night of December 11th in the area of 52nd and Market on the SEPTA Eastbound platform.

She is described as 5' 1", 165 pounds, and she wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers.

Avery Thomas

Avery Thomas - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Avery Thomas was last seen at about 10:30 on the morning of December 13th at his home on the 5300 block of Westford Avenue.

He is described as 5' 10" tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes, and orange hair.

Avery was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoodie, red polo shirt, khaki pants, and black Crocs with white socks. It is believed that he may be in the area of 1200 Filbert Street, 300 Chew Avenue, and/or 500 E. Duval Street.

Endangered: Christopher Zayas

Christopher Zayas - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Christopher Zayas was last seen at 6:30 AM on December 17th on the 3700 block of N 5th St.

He is 14, 5' 1", 105 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with the letters “HO HO HO” in grey and white/gray New Balance sneakers.

Davyon Roane-Bolden

Davyon Roane-Bolden - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Davyon Roane-Bolden was last seen on Wednesday, December 18th, on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue.

She is 6' tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, tan pants, and black sneakers.

Unique Kirby

Unique Kirby - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Unique Kirby was last seen at 8 AM on Thursday, December 19th, on the 4100 block of L St.

She is 5' 2", 175 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean jacket, and blue/navy tights.

Manayiah Brewington

Manayiah Brewington - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

12-year-old Manayiah Brewington was last seen on Thursday, December 19th, on the 1600 block of North 54th Street.

She is 5' 3", 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and glasses. She likes to frequent the unit block of North 54th Street.

Jayda Gomez

Jayda Gomez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Jayda Gomez was reported missing by her mother from their home on the 3400 block of Weikel Street on December 19th.

Police say she is known to frequent The Rock Ministry boxing gym on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.

She is 5' 1" and 140 pounds.

Julian Newlin-Hayes

Julian Newlin-Hayes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Julian Newlin-Hayes, who is 16, was last seen at 7:30 PM on December 21st on the 5900 block of Warrington Avenue.

He is 6' 1", 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt labeled "Essentials," navy blue sweatpants, and gold/silver New Balance sneakers.

Endangered: Ky’lah Gibson

Kylah Gibson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Ky’lah Gibson was last seen at 6 PM on Christmas Eve on the 4000 block of O St.

She is 12 years old, 5' 4" tall, 98 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Heriberto Roubert

Heriberto Roubert - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Heriberto Roubert was reported missing from his home on the 4500 block of Whitaker Avenue on Christmas Eve at about 8 PM.

He is described as being 6' 1" tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

Police say he may be staying at a friend's house on the 500 block of Thelma Street and is known to frequent a corner store located at 500 East Wyoming Avenue late at night.

Lyric Holloway

Lyric Holloway - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

13-year-old Lyric Holloway was last seen December 26th at 5 PM on the 2400 block of W Toronto St.

She is 5' 2", 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light baggy pants, red/auburn hair with a long ponytail, and a pierced nose.

Endangered: Jahmere Harris

Jahmere Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help locating 18-year-old Jahmere Harris who was last seen on December 27th at 10:45 PM heading southbound on the 3900 block of North Darien Street.

He is described as 5' 8" with a thin build, short hair, and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a green Eagles jacket, a black hat, gray sweatpants, and black and white Vans sneakers. He was also carrying a black and blue backpack along with a white and red Target bag.

Sincere Williams

Sincere Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Sincere Williams, who may also go by Sean Washington, was reported missing by his mother on December 28th from their home on the 900 block of Hoffman Street.

He is 16, 5' 7", 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He has distinguishing tattoos on his neck and on his left forearm.

Kazeem Smith

Kazeem Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Kazeem Smith was last seen December 30th at 5 PM on the 2900 block of W. Gordon St. Police say he could possibly be in the area of 22nd & Lehigh near the Save-A-Lot plaza.

He is 13 years old, 5' 3", 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and he was wearing black PJ pants with a Grinch face, a black coat, and black and white Pumas.

Endangered: Emanuel Maldonado

Emanuel Maldonado - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Emanuel Maldonado was last seen on Monday, December 30th, at 6 PM on the 12000 block of Nanton Drive.

He is 5' 7" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Zahaad Lovington-Walley

Zahaad Lovington-Walley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating 10-year-old Zahaad Lovington-Walley.

Zahaad was last seen at 7:15 on New Year's Day on the 4100 block of Parish Street. She is 4' 8", 80 pounds, and was wearing an olive-green hooded sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black sleeveless shirt, and black flip-flops.

Kasir Hickman

Kasir Hickman - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Kasir Hickman was last seen on Saturday, January 4th, at 9 PM on the 500 block of West Berks Street.

He is 5' 8" tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red dye. He likes to frequent the areas of Broad Street and Girard Avenue.

Aminah Brantley

Aminah Brantley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Aminah Brantley was last seen at 5:30 PM on January 5th on the 4200 block of W. Stiles St. Police say she could possibly be in the area of the 100 block of E. Price St.

Aminah was last seen wearing a white and green Wicked t-shirt, jeans, a teal bonnet, grey Asics sneakers, an olive coat, and large-frame glasses.

