It's time we all sit down, realize this is one of the biggest problems we face as a society today, and agree to work toward eliminating this from our collective consciousness.

Of course, I'm being overly dramatic and sarcastic -- unless, of course, you find yourself the victim of this heinous activity.

If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve.

Many are guilty of it and even more get angry over it.

And it's time we address this.

A tray of Wawa coffee A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The situation

You pull in and the person in front of you is getting $10 or $20 worth of gas and instead of waiting in their car, they go into the store while the pump is running.

Then the pump stops.

And the driver is still in the store.

Then the attendant takes the nozzle out of the car. The transaction is done.

And the driver is still in the store.

For a long, long time.

If you are observant enough to witness this crime in progress, you can see the driver meandering around inside, looking at doughnuts and hard-boiled eggs.

Meanwhile, you sit there and wait. Your blood pressure begins to rise.

And wait.

That person has now decided to buy a lottery ticket at the machine. With 30 different scratch-off options to choose from, this won't take long at all.....................

And you wait.

Oh, look... that person just realized they didn't have the cash to buy a lottery ticket so they need to go to the ATM first...

Sound familiar?

Young angry man driving his vehicle shalunts/ThinkStock loading...

We've all been there

Listen, getting $20 worth of gas takes about 18 seconds these days.

Even if coffee pouring/making was an Olympic sport and you were a gold medalist (wouldn't that be the coolest thing ever if it was real?), you still wouldn't be in and out in less time than it takes to get gas.

When you decide to temporarily abandon your vehicle at the pump so you can "I'm just gonna run inside for a second" to order a classic ham and cheese hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes and salt and pepper and mayo and pickles and peppers and - oops... gotta go back two screens because you forgot oregano - and then you can't make up your mind if you want soup or not and then you have to grab a bag of chips and then you squeeze all of the soft pretzels to find the freshest one...

...those of us waiting outside for gas can't get it because your car is sitting at the pump.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Please, let's all agree to make life better for everyone in New Jersey.

Stay with your car if you're getting gas at Wawa.

It only takes a minute or two and then you can go in the store and take as long as you want to make that perfect cup of coffee.