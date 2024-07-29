Coming Attractions: Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A to Somers Point

This is the one we've been waiting for. We've been waiting for a long time.

There's been no press conferences or news releases - nothing like that.

But there is now a sign.

Panera Bread breaking bread in Somers Point

After years of hope, Panera Bread will be building a location in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Somers Point, are you ready for Panera Bread (and Chick-fil-A)?

Social media has been abuzz the last 24 hours after a sign has gone up in Somers Point that says, "SRD. Join: Panera Bread Chick-fil-A. New Retail/Medical. Solofff Realty and Development."

The sign has gone up at the soon-to-be-closing McNaughton's Garden Center in Somers Point. McNaughton's announced in early spring that they would be closing their Somers Point location in July of this year.

Plans have been in the works for some time

Several people have posted a "proposed usage plan" for the property online. The huge block on New Road (Route 9) in Somers Point is currently the home of McNaghton's and a TD Bank branch. Over the last few years, a Taco Bell has been built on the block.

Now, it appears that - eventually - a Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A will be added to the "neighborhood", that's right around the corner from the Shoprite-anchored Ocean Heights Plaza, and across the street from the Acme-anchored Somers Point Plaza.

Again, no official word that this is all definitely happening, but it looks promising - at least for someone who has hopes of eating Panera Bread every day for lunch.

Don't sleep on Chick-fil-A either!

