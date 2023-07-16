Here’s How To Enjoy A Scary Movie On The River In Hammonton, NJ

Be careful what's in the water when you float in the Mullica River for a thriller of a movie night this summer!

Sounds like so much fun, right? Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck is hosting their on-the-water movie night once again for the summer 2023 season. If you've never been to the place, it's located in the Sweetwater section of Hammonton right alongside the Mullica River. If I can say anything about it, the views are absolutely gorgeous. They have a sandpit, an outdoor stage, fire pits, awesome live music, and believe it or not, you can even have your wedding there.

As you can tell by this announcement, they host a lot of really fun events throughout the summer at Sweetwater. Before the end of the month, you'll have the chance to grab a tube and jump into the Mullica to enjoy the 2003 thriller "Open Water."

That event's scheduled for Saturday, June 29th. Tickets are five dollars at the door for all who arrive at 5pm or later. You can either watch from land or from the water, but if you choose the water, then you have to be at least twelve years old.

Make sure you bring along a beach blanket if you choose the "land" setting, lawn chairs are not permitted. They will have some tables available as well.

If you plan on enjoying the film from the water, only single-person tubes are permitted. Make sure to keep that in mind. Sweetwater will have an air pump available for you use, but it's probably best to do what you can to have your tubes blown up before you arrive.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Open Water screening on the Mullica River HERE.

