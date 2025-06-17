Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports fame must really like pizza!

Portnoy has made what we guess is a really good living doing pizza reviews on social media.

Wait! He's made a great living doing pizza reviews and building and selling Barstool Sports. A website MoneyMade says he's worth about $100 Million!

I guess he can buy all the pizza he wants.

In case you didn't know, Portnoy moves across the country doing these "one bite" pizza reviews. He's been to New Jersey many, many times.

Let's take a look at the Atlantic City area reviews Portnoy has done. (For this article, we're calling the "Atlantic City area" any place he's reviewed in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. We'll go from the highest score to the lowest. (Hey, don't shoot the messenger!)

Sam's Pizza Place in North Wilwood. 7.9

Phil's Famous Pizzeria in Sea Isle City. 7.6.

Manco and Manco Pizza in Ocean City. 7.3.

Berandi Brothers in Sea Isle City. Score: 7.1 (out of 10).

Steak Em Up in Wildwood. 7.1.

Prep's Pizzeria in Ocean City. 7.1.

Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield. 7.1

Uncle Oogie's in Sea Isle City. 6.9.

Poppi's Brick Oven Pizza in Wildwood. 6.8.

Mack's Pizza in Wildwood. 6.7.

Sorrento II Pizzeria and Restaurant in Wildwood. 5.3.

Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City. 4.9.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba