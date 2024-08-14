Ocean City’s Gillian’s Wonderland Pier Abruptly Announces Closing

In a shocking announcement, the owner of Gillian's Wonderland Pier says the pier is closing it's gates forever.

Big announcement

In a statement posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, Jay Gillian wrote that the Wonderland Pier and the 6th Street Pizza and Grill will be closing, as he's decided to retire, "embarking on a new chapter in my life."

"The 94 years of tradition at Gllian's Amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me."

Gillian went on to express his love for his life's work, but "it's no longer a viable business."

Gillian says he no longer owns the property, so once the gates close later this year, he will have no say as to what happens to the property.

A tradition in Ocean City

It's impossible to guess how many kids and their families have enjoyed Wonderland Pier over the years. Literally generations of families have gone there summer after summer.

I can tell you memories of riding some of the rides with my kids at Wonderland Pier are some of the best memories ever.

Already hundreds of people have commented on the announcement on social media - most sad that the summer tradition in Ocean City will be coming to an end.

Gillian says the business will remain open through the Indian Summer portion of fall.

SOURCE: Facebook - Gillian's Wonderland Pier

