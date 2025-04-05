Footage Of A Packed Off-Season Boardwalk In Ocean City

Footage Of A Packed Off-Season Boardwalk In Ocean City

Footage of packed Ocean City Boardwalk - Steve Witkowski via Facebook

The weather's been quite beautiful in the Garden State lately. What do people do in New Jersey when the temperatures hit 70+ degrees during the winter months? Hit the beach, of course!

That's what I did last weekend. My boyfriend and I packed up the dogs and headed to one of our most favorite places in all of the Garden State: Ocean City.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

We spent the entire day playing with the dogs on the sand. We walked around our favorite section of the city around 34th Street, went to the pet store, and had ourselves a wonderful day.

We weren't the only ones taking advantage of the warm temperatures in OCNJ.

Steve Witkowski via Facebook
loading...

OCNJ Boardwalk Was Popping

We couldn't help but notice how many people chose to spend the day walking the boards in Ocean City to take advantage of the gorgeous weather.

What was even more shocking was how many businesses made sure to open up. No doubt, they wanted to take advantage of all the extra foot traffic the boardwalk would see as a result of the first warmer temperatures of spring.

I didn't even think to take a video of all the people on the boards last weekend. Luckily, somebody else did.

Steve Witkowski via Facebook
loading...

A Jam-Packed Winter Boardwalk

Seeing more than 70 degrees during the month of March in a shore town isn't very common. So, it's no surprise people took advantage and hit the boards for a fun Saturday afternoon.

Footage was captured that proves just how much people love Ocean City, yes, even during the off-season. Who cares if not every business is open yet. That didn't seem to bother the crowd that hit the boardwalk in OCNJ during the last weekend in March.

It seems the closing of Wonderland Pier may not impact tourism as much as people thought.

This House on the Ocean City Boardwalk Is Pretty Much Perfect

Have you ever passed by this house and wondered what it's like inside? Let's look!

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey

Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.
Filed Under: Ocean City, Ocean City Boardwalk, AC Facebook
Categories: Entertainment, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM