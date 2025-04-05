The weather's been quite beautiful in the Garden State lately. What do people do in New Jersey when the temperatures hit 70+ degrees during the winter months? Hit the beach, of course!

That's what I did last weekend. My boyfriend and I packed up the dogs and headed to one of our most favorite places in all of the Garden State: Ocean City.

We spent the entire day playing with the dogs on the sand. We walked around our favorite section of the city around 34th Street, went to the pet store, and had ourselves a wonderful day.

We weren't the only ones taking advantage of the warm temperatures in OCNJ.

OCNJ Boardwalk Was Popping

We couldn't help but notice how many people chose to spend the day walking the boards in Ocean City to take advantage of the gorgeous weather.

What was even more shocking was how many businesses made sure to open up. No doubt, they wanted to take advantage of all the extra foot traffic the boardwalk would see as a result of the first warmer temperatures of spring.

I didn't even think to take a video of all the people on the boards last weekend. Luckily, somebody else did.

A Jam-Packed Winter Boardwalk

Seeing more than 70 degrees during the month of March in a shore town isn't very common. So, it's no surprise people took advantage and hit the boards for a fun Saturday afternoon.

Footage was captured that proves just how much people love Ocean City, yes, even during the off-season. Who cares if not every business is open yet. That didn't seem to bother the crowd that hit the boardwalk in OCNJ during the last weekend in March.

It seems the closing of Wonderland Pier may not impact tourism as much as people thought.

