Everything You Need to Know About Ocean City NJ Beach Tags
The weather is starting to warm up, and the beach looks more and more inviting.
The ocean may also look more and more inviting, but it's cold! As I write this on April 23rd, the ocean temperature off Atlantic City is just 49 degrees.
Do I need a beach tag in New Jersey?
If you're headed to the beach in New Jersey, you may need a beach tag, and you may not.
In Atlantic City, no beach tag is required. Same with the beaches in the Wildwoods.
You'll find other free beaches in South Jersey, too, including Strathmere and Beesley's Point.
Other beaches, though, require you to have a beach tag. That means you have to pay to be on the beach.
A new law has gone into effect in New Jersey within the last year. You can access a beach for free if you're fishing or surfing. Stay on the beach, though, and you have to pay (unless it's a free beach).
Ocean City, NJ beach tag info
Ocean City, New Jersey, is probably the biggest municipality in our area that requires beach tags.
Tags are required in Ocean City from June 7, 2025 to September 1, 2025.
According to OCNJ.US, beach tags are required for anyone 12 and older.
Weekly beach tags are $20, while daily tags cost $10. Seasonal beach tags are also available.
Here's where to purchase your tags in person:
- City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Rt. 52 Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Henry Knight Building (12th Street and Haven Ave.): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Aquatic & Fitness Center (17th Street and Simpson Ave.): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- 46th Street Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
For more information on beach tags in Ocean City, go to OCNJ.US
