They say it's the happiest time of the year, but is it? Who doesn't LOVE the holiday season? I certainly do. That warm and fuzzy feeling you get once the holidays roll around just can't be copied any other time of the year.

I won't lie, though... the holidays always stress me out BIG time.

The crazy thing is, I don't even have kids yet and I still feel like I run around like a chicken with my head cut off this time of year. I can't be the only one who feels this way.

Do you find yourself staring up at your ceiling as you're trying to fall asleep just repeating all of your holiday to-do lists over and over in your head? Been there. Apparently, I'm not alone.

NJ Residents Sleep Deprived Due To Holiday Stress

According to a new survey from the online sleep retailer MattressNextDay, 30% of residents from New Jersey who responded said that their biggest holiday fear is piling on debt after all the gifts are purchased. People are losing sleep over the fact that the holiday season drains their wallets. Can you blame them? It's been rough on everybody's bank accounts this year.

A sleep expert even confirmed that the havoc caused by the hustle and bustle of the holiday season certainly interrupts people's normal sleep patterns which leads to fatigue and loss of concentration.

As a matter of fact, a good chunk of all Americans, 40% actually, report higher stress levels this time of year. Many admit struggling to get a good night’s sleep amid the craziness and holiday festivities.

The key is to stick to a schedule. Go to sleep when you're supposed to. Don't doom scroll on social media. Wind down so your mind can relax. It's important to steer clear of distractions before you go to bed. Also, set realistic expectations for the holiday season. It's no big deal if you have to give out gift cards to save yourself time and stress.

Remember, it's the thought that counts.

Don't stress out too much. At least you're not these people who go arrested at the start of the holiday season...

