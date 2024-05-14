5 New Jersey School Districts Named Among Most Envied In The USA

People love to hate on The Garden State, but if there's one aspect of New Jersey you cannot make fun of, it's our awesome school system. New Jersey has some of the best schools anywhere in the country. We're known for the high quality of education offered to students residing in NJ.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, some school districts are considered better than others. You'll find that anywhere you go. Overall, however, New Jersey offers its kids a pretty damn good education.



via GIPHY

Most Envied School Districts In The United States

The folks over at Test Prep Insight recently surveyed thousands of American parents in an effort to figure out where they'd ideally like for their kids to study. Obviously, there isn't always a choice. Most children attend the school district in which they live. Sure, some people choose to send their kids to private school, but that's pricey. Not everybody has that option.

If given the opportunity to choose where to send their children, most NJ families surveyed named some of the wealthiest school districts in the state.



via GIPHY

New Jersey's Most Envied School Districts

The wealthier the district, the better the education? These NJ parents think so. That's why they named the districts they did among the best in all of New Jersey.

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District



via GIPHY

Coming in at number 125 on the list of top 250 in the US, West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District beat out the majority of other districts. They landed in the top half!

Millburn Township Public Schools



via GIPHY

Located up north in Essex County, parents from all over the state had nothing but great things to say about Millburn schools. This school district beat out Windsor by one spot. Millburn came in at 124 on the list. The teachers are dedicated to their students which promotes academic excellence in all subjects.

Princeton Public Schools



via GIPHY

Making a big jump into the top 50 school districts in NJ is Princeton. Coming in at number 49 on the list, Princeton public schools offer a huge variety of extracurricular opportunities for the kids. They're also extremely prepared for the college course load upon graduating high school.

Ridgewood Public Schools



via GIPHY

Coming in at number 29 out of 250, schools in Ridgewood, NJ, are known for having quality teachers and providing an excellent environment that promotes higher learning, and even higher academic standards.

And the most desired school district by parents in NJ is...

Summit Public Schools



via GIPHY

Summit schools are number 16 on the list. They often feature innovative programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience. From STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) initiatives to arts integration programs, parents appreciate the opportunities for their children to engage in diverse learning experiences.

You can check out the full list of schools HERE.

Most would agree all of NJ's teachers deserve a raise. Here's where teachers in New Jersey make the most money:

NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries These were the highest median teacher salaries during the 2022-23 school year budget, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Education. We begin with districts whose median salaries are at least $95,000 and work our way up to the highest median salary. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5