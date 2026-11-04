If you've ever dreamed of opening a hoagie shop, a breakfast joint serving pork roll, egg and cheese, or your own water ice stand, maybe it's time to start doing some homework.

A new study from Network Solutions looked at the best places in America to launch a small business, and the Philadelphia region made the list of 100 metro areas examined.

That includes the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area, which means South Jersey is part of the conversation, too.

What Makes The Philadelphia Area Worth Considering?

The study looked at three things that can make or break a new business: the number of small businesses in an area, access to startup loans and funding, and high-speed internet availability.

Researchers ranked 100 metro areas using those factors. The Philadelphia region wasn't among the top 10, but the study offers a closer look at the business environment that local entrepreneurs would be entering.

And that's worth paying attention to if you've been thinking about becoming your own boss.

Could Your Pork Roll Or Water Ice Shop Be Next?

Let's be honest. South Jersey and the Philly area aren't exactly short on food lovers.

A neighborhood hoagie shop, a breakfast spot with a killer pork roll, egg and cheese, or a water ice stand could all be ideas worth exploring.

Of course, a national business ranking doesn't guarantee customers, profits or an easy path to opening day. Startup costs, competition, location and financing still matter.

But if you've been sitting on a business idea for years, this might be a good time to see what's possible.

Your dream of becoming the next neighborhood sandwich legend might be worth a closer look.

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