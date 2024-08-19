For many here in America, 2024 has been a rough year, to say the least. Everything is SO expensive. Some would say one of the positive aspects of living in the Garden State is that we're already used to everything being ridiculously overpriced. That's why it feels like you constantly hear about people trying to escape this place.

Apparently, you should pump the brakes on those plans.

Never in a million years would I have thought this to be true, but if you're planning on moving mom and dad out of New Jersey for their golden years, you might want to give that a second thought.

NJ named one of best states in which to retire

When it comes to the "should you" or "shouldn't you" argument regarding whether or not to live out your last remaining years here in New Jersey, most people are usually advised to get out and settle somewhere less pricey.

Understandable, right?

When you're on a fixed income, you have to make every dollar stretch as far as it can go. That's a hard thing to do these days, to be sure.



According to the folks at VoiceNation, a recent analysis has determined that New Jersey has now become one of the best states in which to retire based on new data. Florida is still number one. That's not really shocking to hear. New Jersey nearing the top of the list? Now THAT'S wild.

With a scale of "0" being the worst and "100" being the best, New Jersey comes in on the list at number 10.

The Data in New Jersey Found (worst = 0-100 = the best):

Rank: 10

Cost of Living Score: 56.2

Retirement and Life Score: 68.8

Health & Health Care Score: 69.4

Retirement Search and Sentiment Score: 35.1

Weather Score: 40

Best State to Retire: 62

Based on the information, if a score of 100 is the best, then we didn't come in so hot in the weather category. Lest we forget that the Garden State is, in fact, in the northeast. Yes, it gets cold here sometimes. What can ya do? Other than that, we scored pretty well, wouldn't you say?

Take a look at the complete list HERE and let us know if you're just as shocked at the results as we are.

If you do plan on settling down here in New Jersey forever, maybe this will help you narrow down where:

