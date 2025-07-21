Look, we’ve all been to a place that didn’t quite live up to the hype. According to a new survey by Nomad eSIM, Atlantic City Boardwalk has officially been voted New Jersey’s most overrated attraction.

Ouch.

The report analyzed online reviews and found 23 mentions of the term “tourist trap” tied to the AC Boardwalk.

In a broader travel survey, nearly 70% of American travelers said that visiting a tourist trap actually "diminished their trip enjoyment". Yikes.

AC Boardwalk Named Worst South Jersey Tourist Trap Photo by Chermel Porter on Unsplash loading...

So, What’s The Beef With The Boardwalk?

Let’s keep it real… some recent reviews aren’t exactly glowing.

Visitors have called it “very run down,” complained about the smell of weed, loud crowds, and overpriced everything.

It’s no secret that most would say the boardwalk has seen better days. Most confess it could use some TLC.

Rainforest Cafe on the Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk CC for TSM loading...

Don’t Count AC Out Just Yet

That said, calling it completely overrated feels a little harsh.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk is still iconic. It’s a four-mile stretch of history that links up all the major casinos, meaning you can hit up Tropicana, Caesars, and Hard Rock without ever touching your car.

Plus, morning jogs or golden-hour strolls on the boardwalk? Still top-tier.

Yes, it’s changed. Yes, it’s flawed. But, it’s still pure Jersey Shore energy through and through.

So before we cancel the Boardwalk, let’s remember: sometimes the charm is in the chaos.

