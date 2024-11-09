NJ man who had over 600 child porn files pleads guilty to charges

A man from North Jersey now potentially faces decades in prison after admitting having hundreds of child porn files.

Earlier this week, 35-year-old Michael Kimmerle of New Milford, Bergen County, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities say from August 2021 through August 2022, Kimmerle distributed child sexual abuse files over the internet. An investigation eventually led police to Kimmerle's home, where a search uncovered "over 600 thumbnail images containing child pornography on [his] laptop."

The count of distribution of child pornography carries a five to 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. The count of possession of child pornography carries up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 11th.