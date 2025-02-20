A South Jersey fugitive who fled the country and evaded arrest for nearly six years has been apprehended in Mexico.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 42-year-old Brian J. Rivers, Jr., of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody on February 11th, in Puebla, Mexico, by the U.S. Marshals Service's Office of International Operations.

Rivers, who was one of the most wanted fugitives sought by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, was charged in May 2019 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and twelve other offenses for crimes committed against a child in Gloucester Township between 2012 and 2018.

Officials say a years-long investigation revealed information about Rivers' whereabouts that led to his arrest.

He was extradited to New Jersey on February 12th.

Juan Mattos, Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey, said in a statement, "The coordination between our task force partners in the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and international counterparts demonstrates the power of persistence, teamwork, and the unyielding pursuit of justice. The arrest of Brian Rivers was a victory for all of our state, local, and international partners who dedicated several years to tracking and capturing this fugitive after he fled the United States."

A detention hearing for Rivers is scheduled for February 21st.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.