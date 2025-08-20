Three NJ Volunteer Fire Departments Score $10K In Safety Grants
State Farm is all set to recognize first responders with $10K grants. Yes, even here in NJ.
On August 18, aka Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day, three of our local volunteer fire departments were honored in a big way.
State Farm and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up once again for the Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, awarding $10,000 grants to 150 departments across the majority of states in the US.
That includes three right here in the Garden State:
-Hackettstown Fire Department
-Harrington Park Fire Company No. 1
-Prospect Park Fire Department
These Firefighting Grants Matter More Than Ever
Did you know that 65% of the U.S. fire service is volunteer-based? These hometown heroes respond to everything from house fires and highway crashes to floods and medical emergencies.
There’s no denying that the courage of NJ firefighters is unmatched, but their funding often isn’t. Many rural and small-town fire departments operate on tight budgets, making it tough to afford essential gear.
This $10K grant isn’t just a financial win, it’s a literal lifesaver. The money will help departments purchase key equipment like PPE, rescue tools, radios, and more to stay safe and effective.
Community Events Are On The Horizon
State Farm and the NVFC aren’t stopping at just funding. This fall, they’ll join 10 grant recipients (possibly including some Jersey locals) for community engagement events like firehouse open houses, safety demonstrations, and maybe even a parade or two.
This is the kind of neighborly support we love to see and one that truly honors the work of our volunteer fire crews.
