State Farm is all set to recognize first responders with $10K grants. Yes, even here in NJ.

On August 18, aka Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day, three of our local volunteer fire departments were honored in a big way.

Get our free mobile app

State Farm and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up once again for the Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, awarding $10,000 grants to 150 departments across the majority of states in the US.

That includes three right here in the Garden State:

-Hackettstown Fire Department

-Harrington Park Fire Company No. 1

-Prospect Park Fire Department

Mays Landing National Night Out 2025 JM for TSM loading...

These Firefighting Grants Matter More Than Ever

Did you know that 65% of the U.S. fire service is volunteer-based? These hometown heroes respond to everything from house fires and highway crashes to floods and medical emergencies.

There’s no denying that the courage of NJ firefighters is unmatched, but their funding often isn’t. Many rural and small-town fire departments operate on tight budgets, making it tough to afford essential gear.

READ MORE: This Is How To Give Proper Directions In South Jersey

This $10K grant isn’t just a financial win, it’s a literal lifesaver. The money will help departments purchase key equipment like PPE, rescue tools, radios, and more to stay safe and effective.

Mays Landing National Night Out 2025 JM for TSM loading...

Community Events Are On The Horizon

State Farm and the NVFC aren’t stopping at just funding. This fall, they’ll join 10 grant recipients (possibly including some Jersey locals) for community engagement events like firehouse open houses, safety demonstrations, and maybe even a parade or two.

This is the kind of neighborly support we love to see and one that truly honors the work of our volunteer fire crews.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis