New Jersey Zoo Worker Says She Saw Dead Mountain Lion Near Zoo

An employee of a New Jersey zoo says she saw a dead mountain lion on her way to work there.

This is the latest of many eyewitness accounts I've received from people who say they've spotted mountain lions in New Jersey.

This is despite the claim by state officials that there are no mountain lions in New Jersey.

Witness works at Turtle Back Zoo

I received an email from someone who says she works at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey.

The witness says she often takes "the back roads", including Cherry Lane, to get to the zoo.

Earlier this year, she said she was driving to work and saw what looked "like a massive deer head and a huge bloody mess along the hill on the left side of the road."

She says she knows there are bears in the area, but didn't know if bears or another animal could have caused this kill.

Further down the road, she spotted a dead mountain lion lying on the side of the road, no doubt hit by a vehicle.

She says, "There was no mistaking the tail. It was my first ever sighting of one and of all the years I've hiked and been outdoors and glad to have never run into one."

More mountain lion or cougar sightings reported in New Jersey

This is just the latest of many, many reported sightings that have been reported to me here in New Jersey.

If mountain lions aren't in New Jersey... well, a lot of people are seeing something.

