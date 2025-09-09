Have you noticed that interest rates have dropped on homes recently? Good news for potential home buyers, I guess. That doesn't mean life itself isn't still expensive.

Plenty of people take to social media daily to express how hard it's become to make ends meet in 2025 so far. It's been rough going here in the US for quite a while now and people are TIRED. They're tired of busting their butts for mere peanuts. It's hard to find a decent job willing to pay more than $60k these days. Companies are cheap and are looking for ways to cut corners to help save their bottom lines.

That means bad news for the average employee.

If you're not making at least $50-60k here in the US and you're under the age of 40, you're likely going to struggle when it's time to buy a house, purchase a decent car, or attempt to save for your kid's college tuition.

Photo by Igal Ness on Unsplash Photo by Igal Ness on Unsplash loading...

Golden Hourly Rate: $30 Per Hour

The news broke this year that Costco employees now have the chance to make $30 per hour or MORE. Some people thought it was great that the company prioritizes their employees and doesn't want them to live on the poverty line. Others say that the average Costco employee shouldn't be making that much when college graduates are struggling to make more than $20 per hour.

Here in New Jersey, you can't really survive without government assistance on less than $60k per year. Unless you're so frugal to the point of not having any fun at all, it can be difficult to juggle rent or a mortgage payment combined with a car payment, daycare, average everyday living expenses, groceries, etc. The average rent costs $2000 or more for a decent 2-bedroom apartment in NJ these days.

So, what is one to do? All you can do is make sure you're pursuing a career that you know pays well.

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash loading...

