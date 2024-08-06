Ready for a beach day?

Honestly, I'm not sure there's a single resident that loves the Jersey shore that isn't always down for a fun beach trip. Even during the winter months, beach-lovers are dreaming about when they'll get to plop down in the sand once again.

Ever thought about sunbathing on a beach in NJ completely naked?

You may or may not be aware that New Jersey actually is, in fact, home to a nude beach.

Apparently, not too many people know this, but there's a beach in Sandy Hook that does allow for nude sunbathing. It's the only beach like it in the state. It's called Gunnison Beach and, believe it or not, it was voted as one of the top places to skinny dip in the entire world.

So, that means clothing is optional when you enter the waters there. Obviously, the sights will be like nothing you've ever seen either, if you know what I mean.



Gunnison Beach is a bit of a hike from places like South Jersey and the western-most parts of the state. If you're looking to lay out somewhere that makes acquiring tan-lines optional, then this is your only option. It's not a bad option, though, since it almost made the list of top 10 places to enjoy the beach in the nude. It came it at number 11. This little strip of land about an hour south of Staten Island came in at number 11 out of every other place in the world!

So, if you're someone looking for a more, ahem, freeing beach experience this year, you don't have to leave the Garden State to get it. Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook; that's where you need to go. Don't whip out your camera, though. That's not allowed.

