Does it seem like everybody's leaving Jersey at record speed? Well, there's definitely a reason for that.

For plenty of current NJ residents, finding a dream home here in the Garden State seems like a distant memory. Most rentals these days are going for over $2,000 a month. What average person with a bunch of other bills can afford that?? If you have to spend that much on rent, you might as well buy a house somewhere else!

It's tough to make ends meet right now. For a lot of young people, a life long-term here in New Jersey has become an unsustainable reality.

The financial strain is hitting young people extremely hard right now. They're being forced to either move back in with family or leave the state altogether. The search for more affordable living is on!

It's no surprise why-NJ's current cost-of-living is outrageous! When you're being asked to pay anywhere from $1800-$2100 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, you can't help but feel like you'll never be able to expand your life with a long-term partner and kids.

Photo by HiveBoxx on Unsplash Photo by HiveBoxx on Unsplash loading...

If state leaders ever wonder why so many young people are fleeing the state, the answer is simple: they cannot afford to stay.

With the high taxes, ever-increasing utility bills, and expensive housing market, NJ doesn't exactly make it easy for young adults to plant any solid roots. Unfortunately, salaries aren't keeping pace with the cost of living. Most are starting to wonder whether New Jersey will ever have any affordable housing options (other than those that are government-assisted) ever again.

It's pretty clear at this point that something needs to change. Until rent prices start to drop or wages catch up, New Jersey may continue to lose young talent and working-class families at a staggering rate.

