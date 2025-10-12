If you live in New Jersey, you’re probably used to paying more than the rest of the country for, well… pretty much everything. From rent to tolls and even Jersey tomatoes, the Garden State isn’t exactly a budget-friendly paradise. If you've been living here for a while, you know how true that statement really is.

But here’s a rare win: we’re not getting crushed at the gas pump, at least not compared to the rest of the U.S.

NJ Among the Best States for Gas Affordability

According to new data from FinanceBuzz, New Jersey ranks 5th in the nation for the lowest percentage of income spent on gas. On average, NJ residents put just 1.57% of their monthly income toward fuel costs.

Compare that to the national average of 2.3%, and it’s clear we’re in pretty good shape.

Even better? We’re not driving as much, either. The average New Jersey resident drives 696 miles per month, compared to the national average of 816 miles. So not only are we spending less, we’re also likely saving time (and sanity) behind the wheel.

Not Overpaying For Gas Here!

In a time when prices feel like they’re going up faster than your EZ-Pass tolls, it’s nice to know we’re catching a break somewhere. With gas being a recurring expense for nearly everyone, the savings can add up.

So yeah, we might still be shelling out for rent, groceries, and taxes like it’s nobody’s business… but when it comes to gas prices? New Jersey’s holding it down.

