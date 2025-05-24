If you're from South Jersey and love a good deal (who doesn’t?), there's a new spot in town you’ll want to check out ASAP.

Ocean State Job Lot has officially opened in the old Big Lots location on New Road in Somers Point.

Yes, it really is as bargain-packed as you'd hope.

If you’ve never heard of Ocean State Job Lot, you’re definitely not the only one. Ever since it was announced it’d be headed to South Jersey, people have been wondering what the heck it is.

It’s a store that’s known for stocking a little bit of everything. I do mean EVERYTHING: home goods, pantry staples, outdoor gear, quirky knickknacks, and those random items you didn’t know you needed until you saw them.

Think of it as part discount store, part treasure hunt.

The store’s arrival fills the empty spot left by Big Lots (RIP) and gives that plaza a much-needed boost that we all hoped would fill it.

Not only is it bringing deals, but also jobs. Up to 70 positions as a matter of fact, full- and part-time.

Whether you're looking for a flexible summer gig or full-time work, it could be worth popping in with a resume.

Mark your calendar for May 31st, when the store hosts its grand opening event from 2 to 5 PM.

Expect some fun, giveaways, and probably some solid discounts to kick things off.

As someone who's lived in this area for quite a while now, it’s always nice to see a vacant store brought back to life. Bonus points for affordability and variety.

Whether you’re shopping for your home, your dog, or just browsing for fun, Ocean State Job Lot sounds like it’s definitely worth a visit.

