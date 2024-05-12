Great Brews and BBQ at New Ludlam Island Brewery in Woodbine

Ludlam Island Brewery is relocating from Ocean View to Woodbine, and the grand opening is slated for Thursday, May 16th.

Luckily, I got the chance to preview the new place a week before the opening during a "friends and family" night.

Let me tell you, this is going to be the go-to place for many. I love this place!

Ludlam Island Brewery in Woodbine JK loading...

With the bigger venue, Ludlam Island can up their game

The new location is in the former Mousetrap Lanes, on Dennisville-Petersburg Road. From what I understand, the remodel of the facility took quite a bit of time.

Let me tell you, it was worth the wait.

The new location allows Ludlam Island to produce more of it's great local beers, and it also allows them to open up and sell food too.

In addition to their beer menu, they offer wine and cocktails, with many of the spirits coming from local facilities, including Little Water Distillery in Atlantic City.

Owner William Topley says he was looking to create a Beer Fest/Food Truck Vibe. I think they did a great job achieving that! It's a nice casual place to meet for drinks or dinner.

During the soft opening that I attended, only the inside area was open, but it looks like there will be a lot of outdoor seating too.

Get our free mobile app

Ludlam Island Brewery in Woodbine JK loading...

BBQ highlights the menu at Ludlam Island

While we've come to love Ludlam Island's beers, it was the food that stole the show!

Delicious BBQ fills the menu, with some great choices!

I had the Loaded Fries and the Brisket Cheesesteak. Yum!

Among the other selections are pulled pork, pulled chicken, kielbasa and peppers, ribs, and more. They also offered a great selection of BBQ sauces.

Ludlam Island Brewery in Woodbine JK loading...

The people make Ludlam Island Brewery

I know it was only a soft opening, but I was very impressed by the staff at the new location. Everyone I came in contact with was knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly.

Whoever trained the staff did an excellent job!

I'm looking forward to spending some fun times at Ludlam Island Brewery!

Ludlam Island Brewery in Woodbine JK loading...

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly