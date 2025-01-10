New Jersey’s most notorious and infamous strip clubs

Sometimes people ask me what I do all day at work besides being on the radio, and in this case, I can honestly answer that I spent a few hours of company time today looking at strip clubs.

And I also found out that my company is not a fan of such activities...

No porn websites at Townsquare Media - Photo: Canva No porn websites at Townsquare Media - Photo: Canva loading...

Now, allow me to say this right upfront: I've never been to a strip club. I have no desire to visit one. But let's be honest, here in New Jersey you probably drive by them quite often and maybe you've gandered at the signs and thought about what goes on behind closed doors.

As I was doing my research (apologies to my company's IT department), I began to wonder if there was a difference between a gentleman's club, a strip club, and a go-go bar. And, by golly, apparently, there is.

From what I gathered on various Reddit forums, a strip club is just that — those working inside are fully naked. When walking into a Go-Go bar, you'll likely see multiple stages and those working will be entertaining the entire bar; the scene is a bit more casual. A gentleman's club is a little more upscale and refined, relatively speaking (I suppose that's the right word to use), and they tend to have a regular clientele.

Go-Go Bar or church in Monmouth County NJ - Photo: Google Maps Go-Go Bar or church in Monmouth County NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

See, you learned something today (whether you wanted to or not).

Anyway................

I recently took a deep dive into New Jersey's most colorful, notorious, and well-known, "establishments offering adult entertainment" (or ones that had amusing names -- apologies to my company's IT department) and found quite a few (apologies to my company's IT department) that had closed for one reason or another.

One would guess that in this age of getting whatever you want at any time on the internet places like this are not exactly having an easy time surviving.

So here are a handful of places that maybe you remember visiting, you visited and will never admit to, or just always wondered what they were like (I think I need to buy a fruit basket for my company's IT department)...

And should you wish to add to this list, by all means, please drop me an email.

A look at New Jersey's most notorious and infamous strip clubs Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman