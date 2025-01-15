It's not a good look AT ALL for New Jersey to land near the top spot on this list. Usually, landing at the top of lists is great. Not this time....

It's a sad day when we have to accept the fact that New Jersey has landed on the list of worst winter roads in the United States at number two. A new survey from Junk Car Medics has deemed 45.69% of its roads “unacceptable" during the winter months. The Garden State has more than 1,700 miles of both streets and highways that are in poor condition which is a serious issue when it's cold out. Harsh winter weather can turn already rough roads into hazardous ice traps for New Jersey commuters.

The folks in New Jersey are no strangers to crazy winter storms. We're used to slick roads and unsafe traveling conditions during the chilly months. Drivers already face dangerous conditions like snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. Now, let's add potholes, cracks, and uneven pavement into the mix. That only increases the risk of accidents and vehicle damage for people throughout the entire state.

New Jersey's Roads Named Some Of The Worst In US For Winter Travel

Awful road quality also makes it harder for emergency services to respond quickly during snowstorms or other crises, potentially delaying life-saving help for people in need.

There are also negative economic consequences to consider. For a state like New Jersey, where transportation is vital for everything from commuting to the delivery of goods to not one, but TWO major US cities (Philly and NYC), bad roads can slow down traffic, damage vehicles, and even cost the state money in repairs.

My opinion after hearing New Jersey has some of the WORST roads to travel on during winter... for a state that is used to winter storms by now, you'd think addressing its crumbling infrastructure should be a priority. Road maintenance is key not only to safety but also to the well-being of the community and economy.

Oh & by the way... New Jersey has the 3rd worst roads in the country overall, not just counting winter. So, you can add that to the list, too.

