Are you as excited for snow as I am this year? It's been a few years since the southern part of the Garden State has seen a significant amount of snow. Maybe the winter of 2024-2025 will be the year we see a doozy.

When it comes to predicting whether New Jersey will get a significant snowstorm this winter, it’s kind of a mix of science and luck! I've lived in New Jersey for most of life, so I can tell you from experience that the weather here can be pretty unpredictable. Some winters bring a ton of snow, while others barely see a flake. Such a bummer when that happens. The experts say the weather's so nutty in NJ because our region is right on the border between the colder air coming down from the north and the warmer, moisture-filled air from the south. That means every single snowstorm that crosses our path is basically a hit-or-miss.

When we do get a decent amount of snow, those days off from school are pure joy. The excitement of waking up to a thick layer of snow outside means hot chocolate, snowball fights, sledding, and maybe even building a snowman. For parents, I'd guess that it’s a bit more nostalgic.

I don't have kids yet, but I bet parents remember their own snow days from when they were younger and now, seeing their kids play in the snow for the first time, brings back memories of their childhood.

It's even better when the snowstorm is so big that it's got a name! The Weather Channel has been naming storms for 13 years now. They just came out with their list of names for all the storms we could see this winter:

