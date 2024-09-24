First Plastic Bags, Now New Jersey Wants to Ban Water Bottles

Is there anything worse than hopping in your vehicle, driving to the grocery store, getting out of your car - and then realizing you forgot your bags at home?

Wait! There is something worse!

It's going to the drive-thru of your favorite fast-food restaurant, ordering your favorite cold beverage - and then realizing they gave you a paper straw!

There was a time, kids, when grocery stores would GIVE YOU thin plastic (or paper) bags to carry your groceries with you. Heck, they'd give you as many as you wanted!

There was also a time, kids, when we didn't even know what a plastic straw was!

Then it all changed. In the name of "protecting the planet", the legislators of New Jersey ruled that we couldn't properly handle these products.

Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

Is another ban coming?

A New Jersey Assemblyman is floating an idea to ban single-use plastic bottles in New Jersey.

I say "floating the idea" because a written-out bill has not been released, just the idea.

On the New Jersey State Legislature's website, Assemblyman Joe Danielson has proposed Bill A4850. The only description of the bill is this: "Prohibits procurement of single-use plastic beverage containers by State and local government entities."

Well, that description is confusing. Does he mean we regular citizens can continue to buy bottled water from our local convenience stores, but our governments can't? That's....weird. If that's his idea - what's the purpose?

Time will tell.

Stand by for updates as they become available.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Legislature

