26 extremely dangerous people wanted in New Jersey

Authorities in the Garden State have updated their list of New Jersey's most wanted people.

These 26 figures were alleged to be involved in some of the state's most notorious crimes, including the murder of a state trooper, execution-style slayings, international covert missions against our government, internet-based illicit activities, and the sexual assaults of children.

In some of these cases, those that need to be brought to justice have been on the run for over half of a century and rewards for information that lead to their arrests are as high as $1 million.

Armed and dangerous

Authorities say you should never attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives; they should all be considered armed and dangerous.

New Jersey State Police vehicle New Jersey State Police vehicle (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

You can report any tips, information, or sightings to the New Jersey State Police by calling (800) 437-7839 or e-mail fugitive@gw.njsp.org. All conversations will be held strictly confidential.

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children

