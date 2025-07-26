Where New Jersey’s Rich, Rude, and Really Educated All Live
Question: Are you a Jersey snob or an elitist?
Snob: a person with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth who seeks to associate with social superiors and dislikes people or activities regarded as lower-class.
With that definition in mind and as you sip your $13 coffee, what do you think are the snobbiest or most arrogant towns in New Jersey? You know, the ones where those living there look down on everyone else?
What Makes a NJ Town "Snobby"?
If you believe the stereotypes, Princeton might come to mind since it's overflowing with incredibly smart college kids. Anyone living on the Jersey side of the river across from New York City might be that way, too.
Or, maybe those with $10 million homes along the Jersey Shore feel far superior to those out in the boondocks (or, in this case, the Pine Barrens).
For some social clarity, we turn to RoadSnacks, which recently released its list of the snobbiest towns in the great Garden State.
How the Snobbiest NJ Towns Were Ranked
Their benchmarks included the following:
- Cities with the most expensive homes
- People with the highest incomes
- Largest number of "overly educated" people in towns with over 5,000 people
North vs. South Jersey
Before diving in, perhaps we should address the belief that those in North Jersey, generally speaking, find themselves superior to those in South Jersey. Surprisingly, but not surprisingly, that might be true since not a single town from the south side of the garden made the cut.
From their top 10 list, we'll run down the seven snobbiest...
